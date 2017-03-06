Photo Release: RIL registered as pilot industrial estate to certify Eco-Excellence Level

Bangkok--6 Mar--SCG Chemicals

Mr. Prachak Sotornsak (4th left), Managing Director of RIL 1996 Co., Ltd., in SCG Chemicals, received a certificate of participation as a pilot industrial estate to certify standard at Eco-Excellence level from Ms. Somchint Pilouk (3rd left), Deputy Governor of Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand. In the meantime, RIL Industrial Estate is in the process of assessment to certify Eco-Excellence level, which will be officially announced soon.

In accordance with the business operation under the principal of Sustainable Development (SD), SCG Chemicals is committed to developing RIL Industrial Estate to be a prototype of Eco Industrial Estate. Prior to advancing towards a pilot industrial estate to certify Eco-Excellence level this year, RIL Industrial Estate has been certified as an Eco-Champion level with the highest score for three consecutive years by IEAT. Moreover, it strongly commits to upgrading to Eco-World Class level in the near future.