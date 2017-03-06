Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce At Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce". The best Quality Imported Prawn is meticulously prepared by our professional chefs and served with a delicate saffron-infused sauce from specially selected ingredients adding an extra dimension of taste to present a full and satisfying combination of flavours. Balance those flavours with a dry, white wine. Enjoy this succulent creation as a truly memorable main course for only ++ Baht

More details are available from Kantary hotel, Ayutthaya on: 035-337-177 or by visiting the website at:www.kantarycollection.com.

