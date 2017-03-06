THAILAND announces strategic blueprints to kick-start a new decade ties with Japanese MICE industry

Bangkok--6 Mar--TCEB

The country targets Japanese MICE travellers from the new future industries, while tailor–designed strategies are launched to drive the market's growth at 5 per cent in this year. Marking a 10 years milestone in the Japanese's MICE market, the country enjoys record of 417,392 travellers and 34,788 million baht in revenue (JPY 111,321 million*) over the decade.

Thailand, by the country's MICE agency, The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB has today unveiled the strategic marketing plans to attract Japanese business event travellers at the "Thailand CONNECT: Japan Business Events Road Show 2017", which was held in Tokyo, Japan on 2-3 March 2017.

Mr. Nopparat Maythaveekulchai, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau said, TCEB's road show in Japan this year underlines the partnership between Thailand and Japan to celebrate the 130th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Relations, and the 10 years of successful journey of Thailand -Japan MICE industry's ties.

"The flourishing ties between the two countries are symbolised by the close relationship between the Imperial Family of Japan and the Royal Family of Thailand. The bilateral ties have been strengthening over the centuries by the collaboration at all levels. For the MICE industry ties, our partnership with Japan's MICE industry has made a substantive progress over the past decade. We shared the vision and values in driving the development of the MICE industries for the mutual benefit of both countries."

Starting a new decade of the partnership, the bureau reinforces activities to connect Thailand to stakeholders in Japan's MICE industry. Throughout this year, TCEB's marketing activities in Japan will be implemented under the new Thailand brand campaign, entitled "Thailand CONNECT: Your Vibrant Journey to Business Success". The campaign showcases the legacy of three fundamental pillars of Thailand's MICE industry which are Diverse Destinations, Myriad Business Opportunities, and the People of Thailand.

Under the campaign umbrella, the bureau will implement 4 tailor-designed strategies: CONNECT Industry, CONNECT Partner, J Marketing, and J CONNECT Promos, to drive the activities in the market.

TCEB's CONNECT Industry strategy adopts the principle of Thai government economic model, Thailand 4.0, to identify new markets in 5 key future industries, Food & Agriculture; Logistic & Automotive; Digital Technology & Telecommunication; Health & Medical; Creative & Culture. The CONNECT Partner strategy places the focus on the collaboration with the Japanese government agencies and the private sector. The J Marketing strategy features series of marketing activities to encourage corporate, association, organisers and key decision makers to choose Thailand as the ideal destination for the business events. Meanwhile, the J CONNECT Promos* highlight incentive schemes for MICE events and Festivals, giving the in kind and in cash support with the financial subsidy up to 2 million baht (JPY 6,400,000*) for the eligible events. (*Remark: For more information on promotional campaign, please see fact sheet number 1 on promotional campaign.)

During the past ten years, Thailand welcomed 8.5 million international business events travellers, which generated 782,594 million baht (JPY 2,504,300 million*) in revenue for the country. Of those travellers, 4.9 per cent or 417,000 travellers were from Japan and generated revenue of 34,788 million baht (JPY 111,321 million*). The MICE travellers from Japan have been ranking in the Top Ten of Thailand's international MICE market, and in the Top Five of the Asia market.

"In this year, the bureau expects that the business event travellers from Japan will enjoy the growth at the rate of 5 per cent. In over all, we target 1.1 million International business events travellers, with the projected revenue at 101,000 million baht (JPY 323,200 million*). Highlights of MICE events that will be taking place in Thailand are such as Nan-Shan Life Insurance in February and March; The 8th International Congress of Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control 2017 in February; Organo Unite Asia Convention in March; the 30th IATA Ground Handling Conference in May; Thailand International Truck Show 2017 in June; Manufacturing Expo 2017 in June; The 2017 PCMA Global Professionals Conference in August; and more," concluded Mr. Nopparat Maythaveekulchai.

TCEB's Japan road show featured a platform for MICE suppliers from Thailand to showcase their premium products and services to more than 200 Japan-based MICE planners. Activities include seminars, business matching, convention and table top session, press conference, and dinner reception. At this year's road show, TCEB also supported the MoU signing between the Thai Exhibition Association (TEA) and the Japan Exhibition Association (JEXA) to enhance a mutual support for the exhibition industry.

*Remarks: Approximate Amount, Exchange Rates: 1 THB = 3.2 JPY

