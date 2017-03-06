IDC Names 13 Asia/Pacific Banking Financial Services Leaders for 2017 at the Asian Financial Services Congress, Krungsri Consumer is the winner from Thailand

Bangkok--6 Mar--IDC

IDC Financial Insights announced today the 13 winners of the annual Financial Insights Innovation Awards (FIIA) at the Asian Financial Services Congress 2017. This year's recipients were chosen for setting technological and business precedents to drive new, successful practices within their peer ecosystems. Krungsri Consumer was named Asia/Pacific's Leader in Card Analytics.

Michael Araneta, IDC Financial Asia/Pacific Director and IDC Country Head for Thailand comments, "Krungsri's initiative comes as a very well-timed offering that addresses a persistent gap in the Thai market, which is in how to build customer stickiness in a very saturated market. Being able to augment a relatively mature product is a success by itself. Krungsri also succeeds as it builds a base of customers loyal to the bank."

Every year, IDC Financial Insights invites financial institutions across Asia/Pacific to nominate their flagship initiatives which were undertaken within the past 18 months. With over a hundred highly-qualified submissions put forward in over this period, the FIIA program continues to be one of the most sought-after awards in the industry.

These are the organizations which IDC Financial Insights judged to have distinguished themselves as having not only effective solutions that meet the challenges of today's dynamic market conditions, but also in establishing altogether-new standards in the use of IT.

The merits of all submissions are measured by the FIIA Assessment Panel, composed of Financial Insights' lead analysts, independent judges from a panel of veteran industry practitioners and thought-leaders. The evaluation process subjects each initiative to a rigorous set of scoring metrics that takes into account its responsiveness to market needs, effectiveness of deployment, and market response and long-term business viability.

"2017 marks a phenomenal year in innovation among Asia's financial institutions. We have received a substantial number of projects that emphasize the creation of shared commercial and technological ecosystems – this affirms IDC's longstanding predictions that our market is rapidly shifting toward 'open economies'. Cross-disciplinary synergies extending across multiple verticals has set new standards in value creation" says Ho Sui-Jon, the Program Director of the FIIA and a member of IDC Financial Insights judging panel.

"Our winners this year were chosen not only because they have understood and acted on the disruptions in today's economy, but have taken viable first-steps in creating a future-proof business model to ensure their relevance in tomorrow's world," ends Ho.