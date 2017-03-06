POETRY SESSION TO THE MUSICAL NOTES OF THE HARP

POETRY SESSION TO THE MUSICAL NOTES OF THE HARPGeneral Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 17:44
Aarti - A ballerina and contemporary dancer, a poet and writer, a visual and performance artist, from India. Her original expressive poetic style will undoubtedly stir your Soul. The beauty and power of her authentic poetry will mesmerize you and create an unforgettable experience.
Chiara - Ms. Chiara Capobianco, who has traveled the world performing as a solo harpist since 1990. Born in Milano, she graduated in the same city at the Conservatorio "G. Verdi" Milano and after at Scuola di paleografia e Filogia Musicale di Cremona.
