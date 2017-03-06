Photo Release: Super Black

Bangkok--6 Mar--CAK International Mr. Chokchai Songsom the Managing Director of CAK International company is the principle in a New Year Party 2017 in the theme "Super Black " by the invited guests come in black apparels at the company warehouse.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Super Black Mr. Chokchai Songsom the Managing Director of CAK International company is the principle in a New Year Party 2017 in the theme "Super Black " by the invited guests come in black apparels at the company...

HEAVENSAKE - A Better High Awareness Performance at the American Cathedral in Paris March 3rd 2017, during Paris Fashion Week, saw the HEAVENSAKE 'A Better High' awareness performance with a host of global elite at the American Cathedral in Paris. The triumvirate of co-founders, Carl Hirschmann, Benjamin Eymere and Etienne Russo invited...

THAILAND announces strategic blueprints to kick-start a new decade ties with Japanese MICE industry The country targets Japanese MICE travellers from the new future industries, while tailor–designed strategies are launched to drive the market's growth at 5 per cent in this year. Marking a 10 years milestone in the Japanese's MICE market, the...

AIT signs agreement with CIFS for better traffic management practices The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) has signed an agreement with the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) to collaborate on improvements in traffic management. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by CIFS Director General, Mr....

Enigma Software Group Resolves Bleeping Computer Litigation Enigma Software Group USA, LLC ("ESG") announced that it reached a settlement in the lawsuit it filed last year against Bleeping Computer LLC. The case will now be dismissed. ESG filed suit against Bleeping Computer in federal court in New York on...

Related Topics