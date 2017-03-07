Steak Cuisine Promotion At Cape House, Bangkok

Steak Cuisine Promotion At Cape House, BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday March 7, 2017 15:22
On 12 to 19 March 2017, from 6.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. at No. 43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, Bangkok, we will present our 'Steak Cuisine' Promotion. Join us for a fabulous à la carte Steak Cuisine Food Festival. Whether you favour pork, beef, poultry, veal, fish or a vegetarian alternative, our Steak Cuisine Promotion caters for everyone. Come and delight in exceptional food superbly prepared and courteously served.
