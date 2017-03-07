Steak Cuisine Promotion At Cape House, Bangkok

Bangkok--7 Mar--Cape and Kantary Hotels

On 12 to 19 March 2017, from 6.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. at No. 43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, Bangkok, we will present our 'Steak Cuisine' Promotion. Join us for a fabulous à la carte Steak Cuisine Food Festival. Whether you favour pork, beef, poultry, veal, fish or a vegetarian alternative, our Steak Cuisine Promotion caters for everyone. Come and delight in exceptional food superbly prepared and courteously served.

More details are available from Cape House, Bangkok on: 02-658-7444 or by visiting our website at:www.capehouse.com