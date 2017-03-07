Mexican Food Festival At Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Mexican Food Festival At Kantary Hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Tuesday March 7, 2017 14:16
On 7 to 9 March 2017 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at California Steak Restaurant, Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, we will present our special Mexican Food Festival, a buffet dinner of authentic Mexican appeal for you to enjoy right here in Ayutthaya. With enchiladas, tacos, chilli con carne and a cold beer, put some Mexican sunshine into your evening. This tempting culinary experience is offered at 600 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.
