Photo Release: SWITZERLAND TRAVEL EXPERIENCE 2017 AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--7 Mar--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok H.E. Ivo Sieber, Ambassador of Switzerland in Thailand, was an honourary guest at the "Switzerland Travel Experience 2017 Press Conference", hosted by Switzerland Tourism in Thailand, at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok's Ballroom recently. Honourary guests at the press conference included Mr. Ivan Breiter, Director Southeast Asia of Switzerland Tourism, Singapore; Ms. Nuttinee Angsakularporn, Marketing Representative Thailand of Switzerland Tourism in Thailand; and Mr. Oliver Guggisberg, Project Manager Southeast Asia of Switzerland Tourism, Singapore.

Photo Release: SWITZERLAND TRAVEL EXPERIENCE 2017 AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK H.E. Ivo Sieber, Ambassador of Switzerland in Thailand, was an honourary guest at the "Switzerland Travel Experience 2017 Press Conference", hosted by Switzerland Tourism in Thailand, at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok's Ballroom recently. Honourary guests at...

