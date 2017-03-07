Herb Crusted Lamb Chop Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

General Press Releases Tuesday March 7, 2017 11:47
Bangkok--7 Mar--Cape and Kantary Hotels
Throughout the month of March, California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Herb Crusted Lamb Chop"
Our skilled and creative chefs have crafted this delicious fragrant dish with your enjoyment in mind, perfect with a smooth, red Burgundy! Enjoy this succulent fare for only 650++ Baht.
More details are available from Kantary hotel, Ayutthaya on: 035-337-177 or by visiting the website at:www.kantarycollection.com.

Latest Press Release

Herb Crusted Lamb Chop Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Throughout the month of March, California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Herb Crusted Lamb Chop" Our skilled and creative chefs have crafted this delicious fragrant dish with your...

Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce At Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce". The best Quality Imported Prawn is meticulously prepared by our...

50% discount of Peking Duck at Yok Chinese Restaurant

Please come and try the "Peking Duck" the popular dish and has been well-acknowledged for decades, at Yok Chinese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel has selected the duck with best quality and meticulously cooked to ensure its crispiness. The dish is served...

Uno Mas coming to Hua Hin at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

We are delighted to welcome Chef Joan Tanya Dot - Chef de Cuisineof Uno Mas Restaruant at Centara Grand Central World to COAST Beach Club & Bistro. Specializing in Mediterranean cuisine Chef Joan will serve you a variety oftapas, with live Paella...

Dentsu Aegis Network Thailand, the Giant Business Group Announces to Be a Leader In Advertising and Integrated Communications Services for the Digital Economy Era.

Mr. Vichai Suphasomboon, Non-Executive Chairman together with Mr. Amornsak Sakpuaram, Executive Chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network Thailand unveils a business plan that will be implemented in 2017 under the vision "the Shift of Innovative of Branding"...

Related Topics

California Steak Restaurant Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya California Steak Kantary Hotel california Throughout Restaurant Ayutthaya DELICIOUS Recommend