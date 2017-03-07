Herb Crusted Lamb Chop Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Bangkok--7 Mar--Cape and Kantary Hotels

Throughout the month of March, California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Herb Crusted Lamb Chop"

Our skilled and creative chefs have crafted this delicious fragrant dish with your enjoyment in mind, perfect with a smooth, red Burgundy! Enjoy this succulent fare for only 650++ Baht.

More details are available from Kantary hotel, Ayutthaya on: 035-337-177 or by visiting the website at:www.kantarycollection.com.