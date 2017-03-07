Five Years of Success, Five Months of Sharing 5th Anniversary Celebrations at The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Bangkok--7 Mar--The Okura Prestige

The Okura Prestige Bangkok will celebrate its 5th Anniversary. To mark the auspicious occasion, the luxurious hotel will organise five charitable activities from January to May 2017, each designed to share the hotel's success with the community.

'Five Years of Success, Five Months of Sharing' began in January with 'The Month of Children'. The hotel committed to build an educational playground and donate money to a rural school in need of support for the educational development and wellbeing of children. The Okura Prestige Bangkok's 'Best Employee of the Month' was asked to nominate a school and selected Wat Sub Sue Map School in Lopburi to receive the donation. The management of the hotel, together with a group of employees, visited the school in Lopburi on Monday 23 January 2017 to donate a Brain Based Learning Playground and teaching materials.

February at The Okura Prestige Bangkok is the 'Month of Love'. Our talented chefs have created a special Hearts & Roses Afternoon Tea using low-fat and heart-healthy ingredients such as blood oranges, berries, nuts, and omega 3 rich fish such as smoked salmon and smoked trout. For every Hearts & Roses Afternoon Tea sold from 2 January - 28 February 2017, the hotel has pledged to donate Baht 55 per set to the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Foundation, a foundation that supports surgery for children suffering from heart disease. The hotel will also double the amount collected for donation and will deliver the funds to a representative of the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Foundation at the beginning of March 2017.

March is 'The Month of Japan'. For the past two years, The Okura Prestige Bangkok has supported a charity concert organised by the Pray for Japan initiative through the use of the hotel's Grand Ballroom. In previous years, funds raised have been donated to the Fukushima tsunami relief effort through the Embassy of Japan in Thailand. In March 2017, The Okura Prestige Bangkok, the only Japanese brand hotel in Thailand, will once again host a charity concert and will make an additional contribution to Pray for Japan, in order help those impacted by natural disasters in the country. This event will also celebrate 130 years of relations between Thailand and Japan, as well as the 5th Anniversary of The Okura Prestige Bangkok.

In April, The Okura Prestige Bangkok marks Thai New Year and 'The Month of the Elderly' with a visit to a care home in Nakorn Pathom under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The hotel will provide lunch for the home's residents and donate money to the HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Foundation.

A highlight of the 'Five Years of Success, Five Months of Sharing' project at The Okura Prestige Bangkok will be a 3-week intensive culinary training programme in the kitchen of the hotel's award-winning Yamazato restaurant and an educational trip to Hotel Okura Amsterdam. Applicants must be Thai nationals aged 18-25 years old. Only 5 qualified applicants will be selected for training with Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara at Yamazato. At the end of training course, applicants shall prepare their dishes for the invited committee and distinguished guests at the judges' panel night, following which only one winner will receive a 9-days educational trip to Hotel Okura Amsterdam. The educational trip includes round trip air tickets to Amsterdam, 8 nights' accommodation at Hotel Okura Amsterdam, a luncheon and dinner at Michelin Starred restaurants - Yamazato restaurant and Ciel Bleu restaurant, a day trip in Amsterdam, visa, travel insurance, pocket money and a training course with two-star Michelin Chef Onno Kokmeijer. Chef Onno has been awarded the title SVH Meesterchef (master chef) by the Dutch hospitality organisation Stichting Vakbekwaamheid Horeca. SVH strives to retain and expand professional knowledge in the hospitality industry and awards 'master' titles in five categories including chefs, hosts and sommeliers. The SVH 'master' title is the highest honour awarded by the Dutch hospitality industry. The educational trip is valued at more than Baht 100,000.

For full details, please contact the Marketing Communications Department at pr@okurabangkok.com or call 02 687 9000.