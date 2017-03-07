50% discount of Peking Duck at Yok Chinese Restaurant

50% discount of Peking Duck at Yok Chinese RestaurantGeneral Press Releases Tuesday March 7, 2017 09:44
Please come and try the "Peking Duck" the popular dish and has been well-acknowledged for decades, at Yok Chinese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel has selected the duck with best quality and meticulously cooked to ensure its crispiness. The dish is served with cucumber, spring onion, steamed flour wrap, and our special sweet dipping sauce. The duck meats can be prepared and cooked for another dish to choose from "Miang Peking Duck" or "Stir-fried Peking Duck with black pepper" or "Grilled Peking Duck with Soy Sauce". Only 1,480 baht++
