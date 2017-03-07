Uno Mas coming to Hua Hin at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Bangkok--7 Mar--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Saturday, 11 March 2017 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Baht 1,850++ per person, including free flow of Sangria CELEBRATING SPANISH & MEDITERRANEAN CUISINES We are delighted to welcome Chef Joan Tanya Dot - Chef de Cuisineof Uno Mas Restaruant at Centara Grand Central World to COAST Beach Club & Bistro. Specializing in Mediterranean cuisine Chef Joan will serve you a variety oftapas, with live Paella station and succulent roasted pork. Featuring Gipsy Night - Mr. Keith Roland DeMagalhaes on his guitar.

Uno Mas coming to Hua Hin at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin We are delighted to welcome Chef Joan Tanya Dot - Chef de Cuisineof Uno Mas Restaruant at Centara Grand Central World to COAST Beach Club & Bistro. Specializing in Mediterranean cuisine Chef Joan will serve you a variety oftapas, with live Paella

