Dentsu Aegis Network Thailand, the Giant Business Group Announces to Be a Leader In Advertising and Integrated Communications Services for the Digital Economy Era.General Press Releases Tuesday March 7, 2017 09:35
Mr. Vichai Suphasomboon, Non-Executive Chairman together with Mr. Amornsak Sakpuaram, Executive Chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network Thailand unveils a business plan that will be implemented in 2017 under the vision "the Shift of Innovative of Branding" strategy by working with Different & Better strategy on One Operating Model by taking an outstanding point of each affiliate to blend together. The aim is to step into a leader of integrated communications. For this year, it is expected the growth rate of the whole group is approximately 10%. In the past year, the billing that gained from media only was about 27,000 million baht and having up to 23 new clients.
"The main factor that makes DAN Thailand, with an average growth rate of more than 10% every year, and has received many awards is that we have the tools to develop and meet the needs of clients including media. We have Fortuna2, Prism, and Programmatic for the media planning, CCS and Sense Asia for brand planning, and digital Lab, Now Lab for digital; therefore Dentsu Aegis Network Thailand can offer the best to our clients or we can say we are One Stop Solution Services" Mr. Amornsak said.
