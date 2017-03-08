Afternoon Tea with Teddy Bear for Charity at Hilton Pattaya

Afternoon Tea with Teddy Bear for Charity at Hilton PattayaGeneral Press Releases Wednesday March 8, 2017 16:59
Hilton Pattaya invites you to spend an afternoon with a special set of afternoon treat. A variety of mouthwatering desserts comes together with a teddy bear for charity. The sales of teddy bear will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, Thailand for building a house.
'Drift' Lobby Lounge & Bar introduces a charity set of 'Afternoon Tea with Teddy Bear for Charity'. An array of delights includes red velvet jam roll, blueberry cheesecake, passion fruit macaroon, caramel cashew nut banana bread, cranberries scones with clotted cream and orange marmalade, spinach and bacon puff, smoked salmon and cream cheese wrap, wasabi crab stick salad on black bun served with your choice of coffee or tea and a cute teddy bear. A set is priced at THB 1,200. Available everyday from 1pm – 6pm at 'Drift' Lobby Lounge & Bar, level 16.
Teddy bears in colorful rain coats are also available separately, priced at THB 599 nett. Please visit the Front Desk, hotel's restaurants and bars or order online via facebook.com/PattayaHilton or Line ID: @hiltonpattaya
