Photo Release: Entrepreneur Now Awards 2016 Winners announced. LocalAlike and Green Building to Receive 6-Month Long PR Services from Brand Now

Bangkok--8 Mar--Brand Now Asia Brand Now Co., Ltd, a boutique marketing and PR agency presented Baht 1.2 million worth of PR services to two winning entrepreneurs during the Entrepreneur Now Awards 2017 held recently at the Rembrandt Hotel. Photos shows Brand Now's Co-Founders Kittima Sethi (left) and Pacharee Pantoomano Pfirsch (right) presenting the prizes to Armelle Le Bihan (second left) Director of Green Building Consulting & Engineering – Technisoft who won Outstanding Female Entrepreneur Award & Eco Entrepreneur Award and Somsak Bookam (second right) founder of online travel marketplace localalike.com who won Outstanding Entrepreneur Award.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Entrepreneur Now Awards 2016 Winners announced. LocalAlike and Green Building to Receive 6-Month Long PR Services from Brand Now Brand Now Co., Ltd, a boutique marketing and PR agency presented Baht 1.2 million worth of PR services to two winning entrepreneurs during the Entrepreneur Now Awards 2017 held recently at the Rembrandt Hotel. Photos shows Brand Now's Co-Founders Kittima...

Photo Release: rev1 La grappa Golf Charity Event On 25 February 2017, Mr.Suresh Subramanium as a Chief Executive Officer ofSansara Development Co.,Ltd. ( second on the left ) and Sansara team were delighted to be main sponsor for Charity Golf Event at Banyan Golf Course, held by La Grappa Ristorante to...

Exclusive Wine Diner With Shaw + Smith Tolpuddle Vineyard, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok Discover fine wines from Shaw + Smith and Tolpuddle Vineyard paired with an exquisite 5-course menu designed by Chef Kevin Kristensen. Wine enthusiasts will enjoy the chance to meet Mr.David LeMire - Master of Wine and host who will share his wine...

Miranda XMOD, the Worlds First Fully Modular Bicycle Crankset Miranda is announcing XMOD(R), the unique extreme modular bicycle crankset in the world. It is the first of its kind where all parts are completely interchangeable, giving a new definition to crankset modularity. XMOD comes to redefine the flexibility...

Where Rewilding Brings Wonder: LEden by Perrier-Jouet Opens in Shanghai After Miami, Tokyo and London, Shanghai is the latest world city to discover "L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët", the cutting-edge brand experience by Perrier-Jouet Champagne which transforms nature – its enduring source of inspiration – into a...

Related Topics