CHEF WILACH HEMUTHAI BECOMES THE NEW CHINESE CHEF OF SILVER WAVES RESTAURANT

Bangkok--8 Mar--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Wilach Hemuthai as the new Chinese Chef at the property's Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant on the 36th floor.

Chef Wilach has a wealth of experience encompassing nearly 20 years as an integral element of the chef teams in a number of luxury hotel chains including the renowned Mandarin Oriental and Shangri-La groups. His innate skills and dedication in creating delightful Chinese cuisine led him to rapidly rise through the ranks of Chinese kitchens including stints as Chinese Sous Chef and Executive Chef. His previous position prior to joining Silver Waves was as Executive Chef at Phuket's contemporary B-Lay Tong hotel in Patong Beach.

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok's General Manager Mr. Patrick Manthe said "It is a great pleasure to welcome Chef Wilach to take over at the helm of Silver Waves. With its reputation as one of the finest restaurants in Bangkok for both traditional and avant-garde Chinese cuisine I am confident that Chef Wilach's presence will be the driving force behind even more delicious fare leaving the kitchen at Silver Waves."