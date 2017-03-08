Photo Release: Welcome Khun Pitta Na Patalung to Centre Point Hotel Pratunam!

Bangkok--8 Mar--Centre Point Hotel Pratunam

Centre Point Hotel Pratunam, led by Khun Thaveechai Viramvesaya (2nd from left), General Manager recently welcomed Khun Pitta Na Patalung and Gossip Bunterng TV crews in occasion of their visit for the program shooting. This entertainment show will be aired on Bright Channel.

The hotel team feels very thankful to Gossip Bunterng for always choosing Centre Point Hotels. We really appreciated a kind being loyalty partner with us!