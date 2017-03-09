THALI SET at Cocos Cafe

Bangkok--9 Mar--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit

Relish our special Thali Set, showcasing an array of popular vegetarian dishes in the Indian cuisine. Available only for THB 480 per Thali

Available at the Coco's Cafe everyday for Lunch (11.30hrs - 14.30hrs; Last Order at 14.15hrs) and Dinner (18.00hrs - 22.30hrs; Last Order at 22.l5hrs)

Credit card discount do not apply with any promotion. Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only

For reservation please call at 02 610 0111 Ext 4900

Breakfast 5.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. (Mon – Sun)

All day dining 11.00 a.m. – 10.30 p.m. – New Indian A la Carte or All day dining menu (Mon – Sun)

Dinner 6.30 p.m. - 10.30 p.m. – International Buffet (Sat – Sun)

www.cocosukhumvit33.com