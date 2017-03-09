Popular UK band, Rudimental, Experiences the Best of Royal Cliff Hospitality

Popular UK band, Rudimental, Experiences the Best of Royal Cliff HospitalityGeneral Press Releases Thursday March 9, 2017 09:00
Photo Caption: Ms. Maria Gequillana – PR and Marketing Manager of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group (middle) and Mr. Guy Sukkasem – Resident Manager of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel (1st from left) gave a warm welcome to popular UK band, Rudimental, during their recent stay at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group. The live drum-and-bass ensemble was in Thailand for the Wonderfruit Festival 2017, Thailand's annual eco-friendly celebration of art, music and life held in the city of Pattaya, where they performed along with a lineup of talented global artists.
Situated on a 64 acre private parkland estate overlooking the stunning Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group has been honored with multiple awards and recognition from organizations of national and international repute. It is home to four award winning 5-star hotels offering a sensory experience defined profoundly by its style, culture and elegance - all presented with the distinctive spirit of the State of Exclusivity and Fascination.
Latest Press Release
Photo Caption: Ms. Maria Gequillana – PR and Marketing Manager of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group (middle) and Mr. Guy Sukkasem – Resident Manager of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel (1st from left) gave a warm welcome to popular UK band, Rudimental,...
The matches keep getting better and better! Get ready for a fun and challenging game of Squash like nowhere else. Fitz Club – Racquets, Health, and Fitness will be holding its 4th Fitz Club Squash Tournament from 11 - 12 March 2017. Squash...
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Wilach Hemuthai as the new Chinese Chef at the property's Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant on the 36th floor. Chef Wilach has a wealth of experience encompassing nearly 20...
Centre Point Hotel Pratunam, led by Khun Thaveechai Viramvesaya (2nd from left), General Manager recently welcomed Khun Pitta Na Patalung and Gossip Bunterng TV crews in occasion of their visit for the program shooting. This entertainment show will be...
Hilton Pattaya invites you to spend an afternoon with a special set of afternoon treat. A variety of mouthwatering desserts comes together with a teddy bear for charity. The sales of teddy bear will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, Thailand for...