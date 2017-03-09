Photo Release: TOG Innovative Products Showcased at MIDO EYEWEAR SHOW 2017, Milan, Italy

Bangkok--9 Mar--Thai Optical Group

Torn Pracharktam, Managing Director of Thai Optical Group Public Company Limited (TOG), led his team to showcase innovative products at MIDO Eyeware Show 2017, Milan, Italy on February 25-27, 2017. The Company launched LeafEco1.74 – bio-based, high-index lens - and SHADE TRIVEX® - highimpactresistant, sunfilter lens.

About TOG

Thai Optical Group Public Company Limited (the Company) or TOG was established in 1991. TOG is Thailand's largest manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic lenses and one of the leading independent global manufacturers. In addition to being the first Thai company to manufacture lenses for domestic and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it markets the products under its own brand "TOG", "Excelite™", "ONE", "DISCOVERY", "FREEDOM", "MAXIMA", "SHADE" and "ZAPHIRE". The company's core business comprises of four units: organic lens, mineral lens, prescription lens, and other products and services – including glass mold manufacturing for plastic lenses, hard coating, multi-coating, glazing service, and trading. The Company, with a registered capital of 475 million Baht, is a publicly listed company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, using "TOG" as a trading ticker symbol.