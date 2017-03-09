OPENING OF VAL 1967 2016 ART EXHIBITION AT S GALLERY SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

Bangkok--9 Mar--SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

On Tuesday 21 March 2017 from 5pm – 10pm, S Gallery at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit opens the much anticipated art exhibition, Val 1967 – 2016, a retrospective of the late French artist and Bangkok residence, Valerie Goutard.

Born in France in 1967, Valerie Goutard, known simply as Val, grew up in South America, Africa, and Europe. She first came upon sculpture in 2001 and, up until her passing in 2016, had followed her inner journey, immersing herself in observations of nature and listening to her intuition.

In 2004, Val established her workshop in Bangkok, where she worked surrounded by her team, who assisted her in creating her sculptures. Over the years, these took on monumental proportions. Her works are held in permanent collections in Thailand, and have been widely exhibited across Asia from Hong Kong to Singapore, Shanghai to Taiwan. Her noted participation at the Shanghai Art Fair in 2010, together with the unveiling of a huge sculpture named Urban Life as part of the Jing'An International Sculpture Project, established Val's reputation amongst renowned sculptors.

Val was often commissioned to create her large-scale artworks for public and private settings. These included Inle Balance III and Urban Gathering for the Sofitel in Bangkok, Waiting III which was installed in Taipei New Times Square in 2014, and more recently in 2015, Inequilibre, which is on display in the highest residential tower in Singapore.

Amongst numerous other high profile projects, Val was also invited by the glass masters of ARS Murano to work with them in their studio on new glass creations. After several journeys in Venice, she married glass, bronze and light to create a collection of unique pieces titled Tenth Eonian Initiative.

In 2015, Val was honored with the Trophee des Français de l'Etranger, the Trophy of French Expatriates in the Art of Living category, rewarding her work and her singular life abroad.

In October 2016, Val passed away in a tragic road accident in Thailand. A few days before, she had just finished a 36-metre sculpture for a private collector in Taiwan.

Val's work has been seen all over Asia and Europe and has enjoyed great critical acclaim. Val 1967 – 2016 at S Gallery is a chance to view 17 pieces of artwork by the gifted French artist.

At the opening night of the exhibition, the centre of the lobby will feature one of Val's most important sculptures. Sixteen other artworks will be displayed throughout S Gallery. Guests will be welcomed with an art cocktail and light canapes while our DJ creates a special ambience. Art lovers and VIPs will then be invited to view Val's works in S Gallery.

Mr. William Haandrikman, General Manager of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, said recently, "It is with both joy and sadness that we present the exhibition, Val 1967 – 2016. This incredible collection of art is a celebration of Valerie Goutard's life and her unique creative vision. What is evident in each of the 17 pieces of her work on display at S Gallery is Val's enormous and undeniable talent, her curiosity and her artistic vision. Val was a truly great French artist who made Bangkok her home and embraced l'art de vivre in its truest sense. Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is proud to be able to host this fabulous exhibition and share her work with you."

Val 1967 – 2016 will be on show at S Gallery from 21 March – 21 May 2017.

