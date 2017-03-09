Photo Release: TRSC seminar

Bangkok--9 Mar--TRSC Mr. Suchart Hensawang, TRSC managing director together with TRSC doctors and the management hosted a seminar trip for over 100 TRSC staff members at Muang Boran, the ancient city at Samutprakran province. The activity was held in remembrance of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej recently.

