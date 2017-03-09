Colours Sweets at Le Boulanger

Bangkok--9 Mar--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit

This festival of colors, Holi gets more colorful at Le Boulanger with our exclusive "Colours & Sweets" cake. Available only for the month of March, treat your family and friends to this exquisite cake. Available only at Le Boulanger for THB 540 Net

*Credit card discount do not apply with any promotion

*Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only

For more details please contact 02 610 0111 Ext. 4130

www.leboulangerbangkok.com