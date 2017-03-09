Your Dream Wedding Begins at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit With A Fairy Tale Wedding Fair 22 23 April 2017

Bangkok--9 Mar--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit
Once upon a time, in a land far away, a young prince met with a young princess and fell in love at first sight

At our Fairy Tale Wedding Fair, you can turn the pages of your own story, where the handsome prince sweeps the glamorous princess off her feet…they create their own wonderland and live happily ever after.

At Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, we aim to make your dreams come true. Join us for two days of inspiration at our enchanting Fairy Tale Wedding Fair on April 22 and 23, 2017 and meet the experts dedicated to creating a fairy tale wedding that reflects your unique personality and style.

At the beautifully choreographed and romantic two-day event, we have brought together the finest bespoke wedding gown designers, jewelers, wedding photographers, wedding invitation card boutiques, and many more, all ready to help ensure that your wedding is beyond imagination.

At the Fairly Tale Wedding Fair, every couple confirming and paying for an exclusive wedding package will receive exceptional privileges* from the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit and our business partners. Benefits will include:

Wedding couples who spend more than 350,000 - 550,000 Baht and pay minimum deposit of 150,000 Baht receive the following benefits in addition to the normal package:
• Complimentary one night stay in a Grande Room on weekends (Friday or Saturday or Sunday, room only and subject to availability.

• The Grande Club card (without credit). Cardholders are entitled to 30% off at all venues at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, except banquets and in-room dining. No credits, only the card and the benefits with it (valid for 12 months from the wedding date.)

Wedding couples who spend more than 550,001 Baht and pay a minimum deposit of 200,000 Baht will receive the following benefits in addition to the normal package:
• 2 nights stay for 2 persons with breakfast in Marriott Hotels in Thailand at Le Meridien Chiang Rai, Le Meridien Phuket and more.
• Complimentary one night stay in a Grande Room on weekends (Friday, Saturday or Sunday, room only and subject to availability.)
• The Grande Club card (without credit). Cardholders are entitled to 30% off at all venues at
the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, except banquets and in-room dining. No credits, only the card and the benefits with it (valid for 12 months from the wedding date.)
Beyond: Co-Promotion with Citibank
• Complimentary one night stay in a Grande Room on weekends (Friday, Saturday or Sunday, room only and subject to availability.)
Fairy tale weddings begin at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit. Meet us in the Grande Ballroom from 10.00 - 19.00 hours on April 22 and 23, 2017!
Term & Conditions:
• A minimum expenditure of 350,000 Baht net on food and beverage bill on weekdays and 450,000 Baht net on food and beverage bill on an auspicious wedding date and weekends (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays).
• A minimum non-refundable deposit of 150,000 Baht net is required during the Fairy Tale Wedding Fair.
• Privileges cannot be substituted or converted to cash.
For further information, please contact 02 6498313 or email pansa.chobritas@luxurycollection.com

