Your Dream Wedding Begins at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit With A Fairy Tale Wedding Fair 22 23 April 2017

Your Dream Wedding Begins at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit With A Fairy Tale Wedding Fair 22 23 April 2017General Press Releases Thursday March 9, 2017 11:27
At our Fairy Tale Wedding Fair, you can turn the pages of your own story, where the handsome prince sweeps the glamorous princess off her feet…they create their own wonderland and live happily ever after.
At Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, we aim to make your dreams come true. Join us for two days of inspiration at our enchanting Fairy Tale Wedding Fair on April 22 and 23, 2017 and meet the experts dedicated to creating a fairy tale wedding that reflects your unique personality and style.
At the beautifully choreographed and romantic two-day event, we have brought together the finest bespoke wedding gown designers, jewelers, wedding photographers, wedding invitation card boutiques, and many more, all ready to help ensure that your wedding is beyond imagination.
At the Fairly Tale Wedding Fair, every couple confirming and paying for an exclusive wedding package will receive exceptional privileges* from the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit and our business partners. Benefits will include:
• The Grande Club card (without credit). Cardholders are entitled to 30% off at all venues at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, except banquets and in-room dining. No credits, only the card and the benefits with it (valid for 12 months from the wedding date.)
Latest Press Release
Once upon a time, in a land far away, a young prince met with a young princess and fell in love at first sight At our Fairy Tale Wedding Fair, you can turn the pages of your own story, where the handsome prince sweeps the glamorous princess off her...
Photo Caption: Multi-purpose building at Ban-Na-Muang School, Phitsanulok Province contributed by Western Digital (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Western Digital Foundation Thailand, as part of the WD Loving Homeland Project that supports Thai education. The...
Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Tomato Bruschetta". This delightful appetiser offers you a true taste of Italy. Enjoy this tantalising culinary...
On Tuesday 21 March 2017 from 5pm – 10pm, S Gallery at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit opens the much anticipated art exhibition, Val 1967 – 2016, a retrospective of the late French artist and Bangkok residence, Valerie Goutard. Born in France in...
Torn Pracharktam, Managing Director of Thai Optical Group Public Company Limited (TOG), led his team to showcase innovative products at MIDO Eyeware Show 2017, Milan, Italy on February 25-27, 2017. The Company launched LeafEco1.74 – bio-based,...