Western Digital Continues its Support of Thai Education, Contributes to School Building with #WD Loving Homeland Project#

Bangkok--9 Mar--Total Quality PR

Photo Caption: Multi-purpose building at Ban-Na-Muang School, Phitsanulok Province contributed by Western Digital (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Western Digital Foundation Thailand, as part of the WD Loving Homeland Project that supports Thai education.

The Board of Directors of Western Digital (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Western Digital Foundation Thailand attended the Grand Opening ceremony of the #17 multi-purpose building at Ban-Na-Muang School in Phitsanulok Province. This event was part of Western Digital Foundation's continuing effort in supporting Thai education by contributing multi-purpose buildings to schools in need through its 'WD Loving Homeland Project', now into its third year. In addition to supporting the building's construction, Western Digital Foundation also contributed towards setting up scholarships and sports equipment for the school's students. More than 100 Western Digital employees joined teachers and students in fun educational activities after the ceremony.

'WD Loving Homeland Project' is a project that encourages Western Digital (Thailand) Co., Ltd. employees to propose schools from their hometowns that are in need of repairs, reconstruction or additional facilities. This program, which is in line with Western Digital Foundation's aim to support Thai education and give back to society, also has an added purpose to create appreciation and pride among Western Digital employees in being part of a mission that encourages the improvement of their communities.