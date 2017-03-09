Dim Sum Quick Lunch at Yok Chinese Restaurant

Bangkok--9 Mar--The Emerald Hotel

Yok Chinese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel would like to introduce "Dim Sum Quick Lunch", suitable for office worker by choosing your favorite of 5 baskets from dim sum menu and 1 dish of the seasonal fruit only 350 baht++ on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. This price includes the re-fill of hot or iced chrysanthemum or Chinese tea.

Open daily at 11.30 – 14.30 hrs. and 18.00 – 22.30 hrs. For more information, kindly call 0-2276-4567 ext. 8429-30