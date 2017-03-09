Invitation to 4th Fitz Club Squash Tournament An Event Not to Be Missed this Year!

Bangkok--9 Mar--Royal Cliff Hotels Group & PEACH

The matches keep getting better and better! Get ready for a fun and challenging game of Squash like nowhere else. Fitz Club – Racquets, Health, and Fitness will be holding its 4th Fitz Club Squash Tournament from 11 - 12 March 2017.

Squash enthusiasts can come together for a day of fun and camaraderie while enjoying a sport they love. New players get to experience the feel of playing competitively while advanced players get to showcase their skills and win fantastic prizes. Families, friends, and squash fanatics are more than welcome to watch and enjoy a rewarding Squash experience.

Slots are limited, so hurry and register now! Registration is scheduled to close on 1 March 2017. Open to all ages at any level, come and take part in one of the most anticipated sports events of the year.

The tournament registration fee is THB 300 per person for Fitz Club members and Royal Cliff hotel guests and THB 500 per person for others.

For more information or to register for the tournament, please contact Khun Niparporn, the Fitz Club manager or any of the Fitz Club team at Tel. (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2621 or 2622 or email fitz@royalcliff.com.

You can also register via going to this link: http://www.royalcliff.com/event/fitz-club-squash-tournament-4th-on-11-12-march-2017

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness is renowned as one of the best luxury sports centers in the Eastern Seaboard region. Located within the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, it offers a state of the art gym, two air-conditioned squash courts, a fitness studio, table tennis, steam and sauna facilities as well as the best tennis and squash facilities in Thailand.

For more information on Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, please visitwww.royalcliff.com/leisure/fitz-club.