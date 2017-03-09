Invitation to 4th Fitz Club Squash Tournament An Event Not to Be Missed this Year!General Press Releases Thursday March 9, 2017 08:53
The matches keep getting better and better! Get ready for a fun and challenging game of Squash like nowhere else. Fitz Club – Racquets, Health, and Fitness will be holding its 4th Fitz Club Squash Tournament from 11 - 12 March 2017.
Squash enthusiasts can come together for a day of fun and camaraderie while enjoying a sport they love. New players get to experience the feel of playing competitively while advanced players get to showcase their skills and win fantastic prizes. Families, friends, and squash fanatics are more than welcome to watch and enjoy a rewarding Squash experience.
Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness is renowned as one of the best luxury sports centers in the Eastern Seaboard region. Located within the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, it offers a state of the art gym, two air-conditioned squash courts, a fitness studio, table tennis, steam and sauna facilities as well as the best tennis and squash facilities in Thailand.
