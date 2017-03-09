50% DISCOUNT FOR WOMEN ON 8 AND 9 MARCH 2017 AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK#S CHI, THE SPA

Bangkok--9 Mar--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok celebrates the International Women's Day by offering a special 50 per cent discount on all CHI's à la carte menu. The offer is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on 8 to 9 March 2017.

Guests who are Golden Circle Members will receive a complimentary 30 minutes luxury bath value 1,765 baht.

CHI offers 18 specialised body, water, massage and facial therapies, including CHI Balance, CHI Hot Stones Massage, CHI Skin Polish, Refreshing Water Ritual, Jasmine Rice Body Glow and Thai Herbal Compress.

Each spa experience takes place in one of eleventh private suites, featuring a "spa within a spa" concept complete with an infinity bath with colour therapy, herbal steam and shower, relaxation lounge and changing, toilet and vanity areas.

For more information or for treatment appointments, guests may call CHI on (66 2) 236 7777 extension 6071-6072 or send an email to: chi.bangkok@shangri-la.com or proceed with a booking on http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/health-leisure/chi-the-spa/ or https://www.facebook.com/shangrilabkk/.