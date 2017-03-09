Kenan Praises Partners for Supporting Record Impact Year

Bangkok--9 Mar--Kenan Institute Asia

Led by Chairperson Khunying Jada Wattanasiritham, Kenan Institute Asia held its annual reception to show its gratitude to donors and partners who helped the Institute deliver impactful and sustainable programming to nearly 290,000 beneficiaries during 2016. Prominent leaders and executives from Thailand's public and private sectors as well as bilateral and multilateral agencies attended the event at the Renaissance Bangkok.

In her keynote address, Kenan Chairperson Khunying Jada Wattanasiritham emphasized that the Institute reached new heights in 2016, as it reached nearly 290,000 direct beneficiaries through its 225 seminars, workshops and trainings, 15 youth camps, and 79 community events delivered during the year. "Kenan has lived up to its promise of bringing truly impactful and sustainable programming to our stakeholders. From our work to reform Thailand's education system, to our re-designed community development programming, to our technical and soft skills training for low and semi-skilled workers, Kenan continues to successfully provide lasting impact to our beneficiaries and deliver sustainable programming for our donors," concluded Khunying Jada.

For more details, go to www.kenan-asia.org