Kenan Praises Partners for Supporting Record Impact Year

Kenan Praises Partners for Supporting Record Impact YearGeneral Press Releases Thursday March 9, 2017 10:09
Led by Chairperson Khunying Jada Wattanasiritham, Kenan Institute Asia held its annual reception to show its gratitude to donors and partners who helped the Institute deliver impactful and sustainable programming to nearly 290,000 beneficiaries during 2016. Prominent leaders and executives from Thailand's public and private sectors as well as bilateral and multilateral agencies attended the event at the Renaissance Bangkok.
In her keynote address, Kenan Chairperson Khunying Jada Wattanasiritham emphasized that the Institute reached new heights in 2016, as it reached nearly 290,000 direct beneficiaries through its 225 seminars, workshops and trainings, 15 youth camps, and 79 community events delivered during the year. "Kenan has lived up to its promise of bringing truly impactful and sustainable programming to our stakeholders. From our work to reform Thailand's education system, to our re-designed community development programming, to our technical and soft skills training for low and semi-skilled workers, Kenan continues to successfully provide lasting impact to our beneficiaries and deliver sustainable programming for our donors," concluded Khunying Jada.
Latest Press Release
Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Tomato Bruschetta". This delightful appetiser offers you a true taste of Italy. Enjoy this tantalising culinary...
On Tuesday 21 March 2017 from 5pm – 10pm, S Gallery at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit opens the much anticipated art exhibition, Val 1967 – 2016, a retrospective of the late French artist and Bangkok residence, Valerie Goutard. Born in France in...
Torn Pracharktam, Managing Director of Thai Optical Group Public Company Limited (TOG), led his team to showcase innovative products at MIDO Eyeware Show 2017, Milan, Italy on February 25-27, 2017. The Company launched LeafEco1.74 – bio-based,...
Led by Chairperson Khunying Jada Wattanasiritham, Kenan Institute Asia held its annual reception to show its gratitude to donors and partners who helped the Institute deliver impactful and sustainable programming to nearly 290,000 beneficiaries during...
Photo Caption: Ms. Maria Gequillana – PR and Marketing Manager of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group (middle) and Mr. Guy Sukkasem – Resident Manager of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel (1st from left) gave a warm welcome to popular UK band, Rudimental,...