Delight in a buffet spread of succulent seafood at Amaya Food Gallery

Bangkok--10 Mar--Amari Watergate

Taking inspiration from the street food of Asia and celebrating Asian cuisine with multiple show kitchens, the newly opened Amaya Food Gallery at Amari Watergate Bangkok now offers special themed

dinner buffets, such as the Friday Seafood Night, that pescatarians and seafood lovers won't want to miss!

Featuring a succulent selection of seafood prepared in various styles according to the theme of each station, guests can indulge in unlimited premium items, such as oysters, river prawns, rock lobsters,

b blue crabs, New Zealand Mussels, as well as many more sensational delights. Your favourite seafood items can be prepared and enjoyed in various styles ranging from seafood on ice at the deli counter

and seafood flambe at the Italian station, grilled and dipped in zesty sauces at the market grill to the local spicy delicacies for which Thailand is famous.

With show kitchens dedicated to specialities from Thailand, Southeast Asia, India and Italy, Amaya Food Gallery invites diners to share and savour the diverse flavours with friends and family in a fun

street market setting.

The Friday Seafood Night at Amaya Food Gallery is available every Friday from 18:00 to 22:30 hrs. at THB 1,500++ per person, with an additional beverage package available at THB 650++