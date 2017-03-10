Dim Sum Luncheon

Dim Sum LuncheonGeneral Press Releases Friday March 10, 2017 16:49
Treat yourself and loved ones to a premium Dim Sum buffet lunch at exceptional price only at Lok Wah Hin, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. Our Dim Sum buffet lunch features over 20 choices of steamed and fried delights. Some favorites include steamed fresh prawn dumpling, sweet custard bun, deep-fried bean curd skin with minced prawns and vegetables and fried taro with minced pork. In addition to the amazing variety of dim sum, the buffet also includes soup of the day, fried noodles or fried rice of the day and dessert of fresh fruit platter. For only a short period of time, get this Dim Sum lunch for THB 390 NET!
