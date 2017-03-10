Spa Buffet at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Spa Buffet at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua HinGeneral Press Releases Friday March 10, 2017 17:32
Set amongst a tranquil landscaped tropical garden, the spa features 9 treatment rooms and outdoor Thai massage sala, the spa's design is inspired by traditional Thai architecture. The spa features a backdrop with pane of glasses at Reception, simple white Thai style house to be seen from outside looking cosy & relax. Opened since 1997, this spa is a favorite oasis among guests especially with its long term therapists who provided services since opening until present. In addition to the therapy rooms, there is a herbal steam room, wet treatment room with Jacuzzi, manicure & pedicure suite, an outdoor foot massage.
Latest Press Release
Thai-UK researchers team up to empower and strengthen women entrepreneurship skills in business strategy, access to finance and market, and leadership through practical research and innovation. Bangkok University School of Entrepreneurship and Management...
This promotion is not valid in conjunction with Baht Bonanza, discount coupons and gift vouchers. About Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Set amongst a tranquil landscaped tropical garden, the spa features 9 treatment rooms...
Dr. Virachai Techavijit Honorary Consul General of Estonia, celebrated the 99th Independence of the Republic recently at Thailand Cultural Centre. Diplomats, leaders of the public and private sectors were among over 130 guests who enjoyed great classical...
Dance in the moonlight to the tune of Wine N Roses in celebration ofthe full moon rising above the Gulf of Thailand, whilst dining on a selection of meats and seafoods. Baht 1,350++ per person For more information and reservation, please contact us...
On International Women's Day, a report based on Grant Thornton's annual survey of 5,500 businesses in 36 economies reveals that the proportion of senior business roles held by women in the Asia Pacific has risen from 23% in 2016 to 25% in 2017. This has...