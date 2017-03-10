Spa Buffet at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Bangkok--10 Mar--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Daily, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m

Enjoy our Spa Buffet, whereby you can create your own spa treatment for 2 hours.

Choose from the following selections:

• Herbal Steam Therapy or Jacuzzi 15 minutes

• Head Massage or Foot Massage 30 minutes

• Siamese Herbal Loofah Scrub or Mocha Chino Mud Wrap 45 minutes

• Traditional Thai Massage or Aromatherapy Massage 60 / 90 minutes

• Signature Organic Facial 60 minutes

Baht 3,000++ per person or Baht 5,500++ per couple

This promotion is not valid in conjunction with Baht Bonanza, discount coupons and gift vouchers.

About Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Set amongst a tranquil landscaped tropical garden, the spa features 9 treatment rooms and outdoor Thai massage sala, the spa's design is inspired by traditional Thai architecture. The spa features a backdrop with pane of glasses at Reception, simple white Thai style house to be seen from outside looking cosy & relax. Opened since 1997, this spa is a favorite oasis among guests especially with its long term therapists who provided services since opening until present. In addition to the therapy rooms, there is a herbal steam room, wet treatment room with Jacuzzi, manicure & pedicure suite, an outdoor foot massage.

