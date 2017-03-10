Freshly Made Artisan Pasta at Medici Kitchen Bar hotel muse bangkok

Freshly Made Artisan Pasta at Medici Kitchen Bar hotel muse bangkokGeneral Press Releases Friday March 10, 2017 10:01
Chef Nicolino Lalla and his talented culinary team at our award-winning Italian restaurant are masters of the traditional art of pasta making. Using authentic recipes, the finest imported "00" flour and fresh egg yolks, they create pasta with a uniquely satisfying taste and texture to use in their outstanding dishes.
From now – 31st May 2017, the lunch and dinner menus at Medici Kitchen & Bar will include a selection of special pasta dishes, starting from just THB 550++. Highlights will include agnolotti ripieni di guancia di manzo con salsa di peperoni, burro affumicato e ricotta salata, stuffed round ravioli with wagyu beef check, bell pepper sauce, smoked butter and salty ricotta, and ravioli ripieni di branzino con salsa di verdurine e zafferano, ravioli stuffed with sea bass served with vegetables and saffron creamy sauce.
Using traditional pasta to pair with the finest ingredients used in innovative recipes, the menu will also include tonnarelli al nero di seppia con calamari, asparagi, burrata e polvere di Pomodoro, Abruzzo-style black ink spaghetti with baby squid, asparagus, burrata cheese and tomato powder, and a classic revisited; lasagnetta di salmone e porri, salmon and leek lasagna with bechamel sauce and Parmesan cheese. There will also be culurgiones di patate, menta e pecorino con salsa di Pomodoro, traditional Sardinian pasta filled with potato, mint and pecorino cheese served with light tomato sauce, gnocchi di semolina con ragu'di cinghiale, semolina gnocchi with wild boar ragout and mushrooms, and other irresistible dishes.
Latest Press Release
Embassy Secretary and Staff Club, led by Khun Kanapattara Somjest, Social Secretary to Ambassador from Embassy of Bangladesh (2nd row, 5th from right), held a dinner event purposing to gather around and to tighten relationships among members from 26...
Throughout the month of March, Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Sauteed Pork Fillet with Red Wine Sauce", prepared by our team of skilled chefs. This fantastic fare features...
Changes in lifestyle, greater consciousness and a participatory approach can contribute towards wildlife conservation. This was stated by Dr. Klairoong Poonpon, Director, Division of Administrative Services, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and...
- PT Bank Central Asia and Minor Hotels are crowned winners for the Best Content Strategy and Digital Innovation respectively Sitecore(R) , the global leader in customer experience management, today announced the complete list of winners of the Sitecore...
eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces 'Exactly What You Want', a special spa package for couples or friends. Indulge in a relaxing atmosphere with your preferred choice of 90-minute couple massage and receive a complimentary 30-minute exfoliating body...