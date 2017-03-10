Freshly Made Artisan Pasta at Medici Kitchen Bar hotel muse bangkok

General Press Releases Friday March 10, 2017 10:01
Bangkok--10 Mar--Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
Discover the sublime pleasure of freshly made artisan pasta at Medici Kitchen & Bar, Hotel Muse Bangkok.

Chef Nicolino Lalla and his talented culinary team at our award-winning Italian restaurant are masters of the traditional art of pasta making. Using authentic recipes, the finest imported "00" flour and fresh egg yolks, they create pasta with a uniquely satisfying taste and texture to use in their outstanding dishes.

From now – 31st May 2017, the lunch and dinner menus at Medici Kitchen & Bar will include a selection of special pasta dishes, starting from just THB 550++. Highlights will include agnolotti ripieni di guancia di manzo con salsa di peperoni, burro affumicato e ricotta salata, stuffed round ravioli with wagyu beef check, bell pepper sauce, smoked butter and salty ricotta, and ravioli ripieni di branzino con salsa di verdurine e zafferano, ravioli stuffed with sea bass served with vegetables and saffron creamy sauce.

Using traditional pasta to pair with the finest ingredients used in innovative recipes, the menu will also include tonnarelli al nero di seppia con calamari, asparagi, burrata e polvere di Pomodoro, Abruzzo-style black ink spaghetti with baby squid, asparagus, burrata cheese and tomato powder, and a classic revisited; lasagnetta di salmone e porri, salmon and leek lasagna with bechamel sauce and Parmesan cheese. There will also be culurgiones di patate, menta e pecorino con salsa di Pomodoro, traditional Sardinian pasta filled with potato, mint and pecorino cheese served with light tomato sauce, gnocchi di semolina con ragu'di cinghiale, semolina gnocchi with wild boar ragout and mushrooms, and other irresistible dishes.

Join friends, family or business colleagues for a memorable lunch or dinner of award-winning Italian cuisine at Medici Kitchen & Bar.
The winner of the Thailand Tatler "Best Bangkok Restaurant Award" for three consecutive years, Medici Kitchen & Bar serves authentic Tuscan cuisine in a visually stunning and atmospheric setting.
The freshly made artisan pasta menu is available at Medici Kitchen & Bar from now – 31st May 2017.
Medici Kitchen & Bar is open for lunch from noon – 2.30 p.m. and dinner from 6.00 p.m. – 11.00 p.m.
For reservations or more information, please call 02 630 4000 or visit website atwww.hotelmusebangkok.com

Latest Press Release

PRESIDENT PARK BY KINGSTON HOTELS GROUP WELCOMES EMBASSY SECRETARY AND STAFF CLUB

Embassy Secretary and Staff Club, led by Khun Kanapattara Somjest, Social Secretary to Ambassador from Embassy of Bangladesh (2nd row, 5th from right), held a dinner event purposing to gather around and to tighten relationships among members from 26...

Sauteed Pork Fillet with Red Wine Sauce At Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Throughout the month of March, Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Sauteed Pork Fillet with Red Wine Sauce", prepared by our team of skilled chefs. This fantastic fare features...

Lifestyle changes can contribute towards wildlife conservation

Changes in lifestyle, greater consciousness and a participatory approach can contribute towards wildlife conservation. This was stated by Dr. Klairoong Poonpon, Director, Division of Administrative Services, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and...

Sitecore(R) Announces Asia Winners of the Sitecore Experience Awards for 2016

- PT Bank Central Asia and Minor Hotels are crowned winners for the Best Content Strategy and Digital Innovation respectively Sitecore(R) , the global leader in customer experience management, today announced the complete list of winners of the Sitecore...

Exactly What You Want Spa Package at eforea Spa, Hilton Pattaya

eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces 'Exactly What You Want', a special spa package for couples or friends. Indulge in a relaxing atmosphere with your preferred choice of 90-minute couple massage and receive a complimentary 30-minute exfoliating body...

Related Topics

Italian restaurant Medici Kitchen & Bar Sofitel Sukhumvit Hotel Muse Bangkok MEDICI KITCHEN BAR HOTEL MUSE Award-winning MUSE BANGKOK Discover the Restaurant