Bangkok--10 Mar--Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Discover the sublime pleasure of freshly made artisan pasta at Medici Kitchen & Bar, Hotel Muse Bangkok.

Chef Nicolino Lalla and his talented culinary team at our award-winning Italian restaurant are masters of the traditional art of pasta making. Using authentic recipes, the finest imported "00" flour and fresh egg yolks, they create pasta with a uniquely satisfying taste and texture to use in their outstanding dishes.

From now – 31st May 2017, the lunch and dinner menus at Medici Kitchen & Bar will include a selection of special pasta dishes, starting from just THB 550++. Highlights will include agnolotti ripieni di guancia di manzo con salsa di peperoni, burro affumicato e ricotta salata, stuffed round ravioli with wagyu beef check, bell pepper sauce, smoked butter and salty ricotta, and ravioli ripieni di branzino con salsa di verdurine e zafferano, ravioli stuffed with sea bass served with vegetables and saffron creamy sauce.

Using traditional pasta to pair with the finest ingredients used in innovative recipes, the menu will also include tonnarelli al nero di seppia con calamari, asparagi, burrata e polvere di Pomodoro, Abruzzo-style black ink spaghetti with baby squid, asparagus, burrata cheese and tomato powder, and a classic revisited; lasagnetta di salmone e porri, salmon and leek lasagna with bechamel sauce and Parmesan cheese. There will also be culurgiones di patate, menta e pecorino con salsa di Pomodoro, traditional Sardinian pasta filled with potato, mint and pecorino cheese served with light tomato sauce, gnocchi di semolina con ragu'di cinghiale, semolina gnocchi with wild boar ragout and mushrooms, and other irresistible dishes.

Join friends, family or business colleagues for a memorable lunch or dinner of award-winning Italian cuisine at Medici Kitchen & Bar.

The winner of the Thailand Tatler "Best Bangkok Restaurant Award" for three consecutive years, Medici Kitchen & Bar serves authentic Tuscan cuisine in a visually stunning and atmospheric setting.

The freshly made artisan pasta menu is available at Medici Kitchen & Bar from now – 31st May 2017.

Medici Kitchen & Bar is open for lunch from noon – 2.30 p.m. and dinner from 6.00 p.m. – 11.00 p.m.

For reservations or more information, please call 02 630 4000 or visit website atwww.hotelmusebangkok.com