Photo Release: The 99th Independence Day of The Republic of Estonia

Photo Release: The 99th Independence Day of The Republic of EstoniaGeneral Press Releases Friday March 10, 2017 17:27
Dr. Virachai Techavijit Honorary Consul General of Estonia, celebrated the 99th Independence of the Republic recently at Thailand Cultural Centre. Diplomats, leaders of the public and private sectors were among over 130 guests who enjoyed great classical music by Regent's International School Orchestra.
From left: Greek Ambassador – Pericles Boutos, Estonian Parliament Member – Valdo Randpere, Finnish Ambassador – Satu Suikkari-Kleven, Dr. Virachai and Thiphavan Techavijit, Brazilian Ambassador-Gilberto De Moura, Bhutanese Ambassador – Tshewang Chophel Dorji, Timor-Leste Ambassador – Joaquim Amaral.
