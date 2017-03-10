Photo Release: The 99th Independence Day of The Republic of Estonia

Bangkok--10 Mar--The Regent's International School Bangkok Dr. Virachai Techavijit Honorary Consul General of Estonia, celebrated the 99th Independence of the Republic recently at Thailand Cultural Centre. Diplomats, leaders of the public and private sectors were among over 130 guests who enjoyed great classical music by Regent's International School Orchestra. From left: Greek Ambassador – Pericles Boutos, Estonian Parliament Member – Valdo Randpere, Finnish Ambassador – Satu Suikkari-Kleven, Dr. Virachai and Thiphavan Techavijit, Brazilian Ambassador-Gilberto De Moura, Bhutanese Ambassador – Tshewang Chophel Dorji, Timor-Leste Ambassador – Joaquim Amaral.

Latest Press Release

Empowering women entrepreneurs in 360 degrees Thai-UK researchers team up to empower and strengthen women entrepreneurship skills in business strategy, access to finance and market, and leadership through practical research and innovation. Bangkok University School of Entrepreneurship and Management...

Spa Buffet at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin This promotion is not valid in conjunction with Baht Bonanza, discount coupons and gift vouchers. About Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Set amongst a tranquil landscaped tropical garden, the spa features 9 treatment rooms...

Photo Release: The 99th Independence Day of The Republic of Estonia Dr. Virachai Techavijit Honorary Consul General of Estonia, celebrated the 99th Independence of the Republic recently at Thailand Cultural Centre. Diplomats, leaders of the public and private sectors were among over 130 guests who enjoyed great classical...

FULL MOON BBQ at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin Dance in the moonlight to the tune of Wine N Roses in celebration ofthe full moon rising above the Gulf of Thailand, whilst dining on a selection of meats and seafoods. Baht 1,350++ per person For more information and reservation, please contact us...

Grant Thornton survey finds the proportion of women leaders in Thailand continues to be in the top three countries in Asia Pacific On International Women's Day, a report based on Grant Thornton's annual survey of 5,500 businesses in 36 economies reveals that the proportion of senior business roles held by women in the Asia Pacific has risen from 23% in 2016 to 25% in 2017. This has...

Related Topics