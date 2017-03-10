Beef Raclette Promotion at Babettes | The Steakhouse Bangkok

Bangkok--10 Mar--Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

From now – 31st May, Babette's | The Steakhouse at Hotel Muse Bangkok entices lovers of gourmet cuisine with a special beef raclette promotion.

The refined dinner menu includes delicious European cheeses melted on a grill and served with condiments to accompany your succulent steak or selection of main course. Diners can savour the highlight of the evening, raclette fumee au feu de bois, a dish perfect for sharing which includes raclette melted cheese served with prosciutto ham, salami Milano, speck, pickled onions, cornichons, a side salad, and accompanied by French baguette and cooked potatoes.

At Babette's | The Steakhouse, a choice of cheeses will also be available to enjoy as a starter or to complement your steak. Cheeses include a mini Camembert Bocage Cru served melted in a wooden box and accompanied by salad & bread sticks, Roquefort blue salad with fried pancetta and walnuts, and Burrata cheese with beef tartare and a quail egg. There will also be a cheese and cold cut platter with Camembert, Raclette, Roquefort, Cherve and Burrata and prosciutto, Salami Milano and speck served with fresh and dried fruits, crackers and nuts.

The stylish restaurant is renowned for serving some of the finest steaks in Bangkok. Diners can settle in for a sumptuous meal featuring the best Australian and American steaks such as 170-day grain-fed Jack's Creek Black Angus from the fertile plains of New South Wales, award-winning Sher Wagyu, as well as pasture-fed Hereford beef, and more. During the beef raclette promotion, side orders of melted cheese will be available to pair with the steak of your choice. Options include mini Camembert Bocage Cru melted on the steak with fresh rosemary and black pepper, intensely flavoured Roquefort blue cheese, the classic lightly smoked Raclette semi-hard cow's milk cheese, and more. There will also be a heavenly dessert of goat cheese lemon cheesecake with blueberry sauce to end a perfect evening.

Our special beef raclette promotion at Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok is available for dinner only from now – 31st May 2017. Prices start at just THB: 340++ per dish.

Share memorable evenings and delicious melted cheeses and premium steaks at Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok!

Enter Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok and you are transported to an era of glitz and glamour with Art Deco interiors, comfy leather armchairs to sink into, clinking Champagne flutes, and a sultry ambience. The stylish venue is located on the 19th floor of the multi-award-winning Hotel Muse Bangkok with glittering city views.

Open for lunch and dinner, Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok offers a brisk lunch service for our on-the-go guests with 'From the Grill' set menus as well as à la carte options, and lavish brunches on weekends. Babette's can be reserved for intimate functions for 60 - 80 guests, with two private dining rooms also available for business or leisure functions.

For reservations or more information, please call 02 630 4000 or visit website atwww.hotelmusebangkok.com