The Three Musketeers in the kitchen At Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--10 Mar--Pullman Bangkok King Power

From Tuesday 14th – Sunday 19th March 2017 Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you to experience the creative artistic cuisine from 3 of the world's most renowned chefs who've packed their woks, knives and rolling pins to surprise and delight all food lovers at the Eternity Ballroom.

Three world class chefs, who possess an amazing total of 5 Michelin stars, will fly directly from different corners of the world to join us and offer all our guests a truly wonderful and unforgettable gastronomic journey.

Tuesday 14th – Wednesday 15th, Sample exquisite Chinese cuisine from Executive Chef Yung Chan of Sun Tung Lok, a 2-Michelin Star restaurant in Hong Kong which was founded in 1969 by the Yuen family. The focus on sublime Guangdong cuisine and tailor-made services have lead Sun Tung Lok to achieve an unparalleled reputation around the world.The renowned taste of Sun Tung Lok - House of Yuen embodies culinary excellence with a contemporary twist and now it's your chance to taste their gastronomic perfection in the heart of Bangkok courtesy of Chef Yung Chan.

5-course set dinner at THB 6,500 net / person (food only)

Wine pairing at THB 1,200 net / person

Thursday 16th, Experience for the first time in hotel history the fantastic 8-Course Set Menu of Chinese Chef Yung Chan, French Chef Gilles Reinhardt and French Pastry Chef Johanna Le Pape paired with specially selected wines.

Chinese Chef Yung Chan, 2-Michelin Starred Restaurant ' Sun Tung Lok' in Hong Kong, a well-known Chinese resturant in Hong Kong since 1969. Chef Yung Chan has almost four decades of traditional Cantonese Chinese cooking so he knows all there is to know about top Chinese cuisine and he has been working as the Chef of the restaurant for over 20 years .

3-Michelin Starred Chef Gilles Reinhardt is from Lyon who was awarded the famous title of MOF or "Meilleurs Ouvriers de France" in 2004 by the then French President Jacques Chirac. It is one of the most prestigious awards a chef can earn and members of the public are able to distinguish a MOF holder by the red, white and blue collar of their chef's jacket, representing the French Tricolore. This award is one of the highest achievements available to a chef, as it is an honor bestowed for life.

Chef Johanna Le Pape was awarded "World Champion of Pastry" in 2014 from the prestigious Mondial des Arts Sucres in Paris. This achievement presented her with many opportunities, one of which was becoming a Pastry Chef Instructor at the renowned Alain Ducasse Culinary School (École de Cuisine Alain Ducasse). She specializes in making divine eclairs.

8-course set dinner at THB 9,999 net / person (food only)

Wine pairing at THB 1,999 net / person

Sunday 19th March, a collaborative Sunday Brunch Buffet will present special dishes from 3-Michelin Starred Chef Gilles Reinhardt in Lyon and Pastry Chef Johanna Le Pape, World Champion of Pastry" in 2014 from the prestigious Mondial des Arts Sucres in Paris, bringing 2 of the culinary world's greats together for an experience you simply can't afford to miss. All kids can enjoy games and toys at LEGO Playroom FREE.

THB 3,999 net /adult plus 1 child under 12 years old dines free per adult

This price includes a kid's playroom at the Infinity Ballroom

Pullman Bangkok King Power is delighted to invite all guests to experience the hotel's brand new environment and extravagant fine dining perfectly combined in the coming week- the week of Pullman Bangkok King Power.

Seating is limited therefore early booking is recommended. For more information and reservations

please call 02 680 9999.