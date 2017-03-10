FULL MOON BBQ at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Bangkok--10 Mar--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Sunday, 12 March 2017 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Dance in the moonlight to the tune of Wine N Roses in celebration ofthe full moon rising above the Gulf of Thailand, whilst dining on a selection of meats and seafoods. Baht 1,350++ per person For more information and reservation, please contact us at Tel. +66 (0) 3251 2021-38 E-mail : chbr@chr.co.th

Latest Press Release

FULL MOON BBQ at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin Dance in the moonlight to the tune of Wine N Roses in celebration ofthe full moon rising above the Gulf of Thailand, whilst dining on a selection of meats and seafoods. Baht 1,350++ per person For more information and reservation, please contact us...

Grant Thornton survey finds the proportion of women leaders in Thailand continues to be in the top three countries in Asia Pacific On International Women's Day, a report based on Grant Thornton's annual survey of 5,500 businesses in 36 economies reveals that the proportion of senior business roles held by women in the Asia Pacific has risen from 23% in 2016 to 25% in 2017. This has...

Photo Release: TICON Welcomes Japanese Delegates at Yokohama Factory Zone TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), the leading developer of integrated industrial properties in Thailand and Yokohama Industrial Development Corporation (IDEC), recently welcomed Japanese delegates from Tokyo Tomin Bank, The...

Dim Sum Luncheon Treat yourself and loved ones to a premium Dim Sum buffet lunch at exceptional price only at Lok Wah Hin, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. Our Dim Sum buffet lunch features over 20 choices of steamed and fried delights. Some favorites include steamed...

GREEN NIGHT PARTY, CELEBRATE ST PATRICKS DAY AT DEE LOUNGE AND BEER GARDEN, NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVIT The Garden goes green! Dee Lounge & Beer Garden, that is, and the venue will be showing its true party colours during a vibrant 'Green Night Party' St. Patrick's Day Party 2017. Every year Dee Lounge & Beer Garden at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit...

Related Topics