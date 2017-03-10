PRESIDENT PARK BY KINGSTON HOTELS GROUP WELCOMES EMBASSY SECRETARY AND STAFF CLUB

Bangkok--10 Mar--Kingston Hotels Group

Embassy Secretary and Staff Club, led by Khun Kanapattara Somjest, Social Secretary to Ambassador from Embassy of Bangladesh (2nd row, 5th from right), held a dinner event purposing to gather around and to tighten relationships among members from 26 national embassies. There was also a special cooking show, "Yum Kha Nohm Jeen" from one of the member, Khun Karuna Losakulsin, Social Secretary to Ambassador from Embassy of Bahrain (2nd row, 2nd from left).

Khun Angsumalin Christie - Hotel Manager at President Park Hotel by Kingston Hotels Group (back row, 7th from left) was honorably giving them the warm welcome at Level 6 Breakfast & Bar, on the 6th Floor.