PRESIDENT PARK BY KINGSTON HOTELS GROUP WELCOMES EMBASSY SECRETARY AND STAFF CLUB

PRESIDENT PARK BY KINGSTON HOTELS GROUP WELCOMES EMBASSY SECRETARY AND STAFF CLUBGeneral Press Releases Friday March 10, 2017 11:16
Embassy Secretary and Staff Club, led by Khun Kanapattara Somjest, Social Secretary to Ambassador from Embassy of Bangladesh (2nd row, 5th from right), held a dinner event purposing to gather around and to tighten relationships among members from 26 national embassies. There was also a special cooking show, "Yum Kha Nohm Jeen" from one of the member, Khun Karuna Losakulsin, Social Secretary to Ambassador from Embassy of Bahrain (2nd row, 2nd from left).
Latest Press Release
Embassy Secretary and Staff Club, led by Khun Kanapattara Somjest, Social Secretary to Ambassador from Embassy of Bangladesh (2nd row, 5th from right), held a dinner event purposing to gather around and to tighten relationships among members from 26...
Throughout the month of March, Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Sauteed Pork Fillet with Red Wine Sauce", prepared by our team of skilled chefs. This fantastic fare features...
Changes in lifestyle, greater consciousness and a participatory approach can contribute towards wildlife conservation. This was stated by Dr. Klairoong Poonpon, Director, Division of Administrative Services, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and...
- PT Bank Central Asia and Minor Hotels are crowned winners for the Best Content Strategy and Digital Innovation respectively Sitecore(R) , the global leader in customer experience management, today announced the complete list of winners of the Sitecore...
eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces 'Exactly What You Want', a special spa package for couples or friends. Indulge in a relaxing atmosphere with your preferred choice of 90-minute couple massage and receive a complimentary 30-minute exfoliating body...