Photo Release: TICON Welcomes Japanese Delegates at Yokohama Factory Zone

Photo Release: TICON Welcomes Japanese Delegates at Yokohama Factory ZoneGeneral Press Releases Friday March 10, 2017 17:11
TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), the leading developer of integrated industrial properties in Thailand and Yokohama Industrial Development Corporation (IDEC), recently welcomed Japanese delegates from Tokyo Tomin Bank, The Yachiyo Bank and Shinginko Tokyo Bank visiting "Yokohama Factory Zone" which is TICON's mini factories in Asia Industrial Estate (Suvarnabhumi) to serve small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who plan to manufacture their products in Thailand. The visit was aimed at enhancing confidence among investors towards the quality of TICON's factories and services, the strategic location in production zone as well as the readiness of the high quality factory facilities – all of which combine to offer businesses the ability to immediately move ahead with their productions.
In picture: Mr. Somsak Chaiyaporn (far right), General Manager of TICON Industrial Connection Plc., Mr. Shigeyuki Horie (2nd from left), Head of Business Development Department (Japanese Business) of TICON Logistics Park Co., Ltd. (TPARK) pose for group picture with Japanese delegates.
