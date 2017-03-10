ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT KHAO CHAE AT HUA CHANG HERITAGE HOTEL

Bangkok--10 Mar--Hua Chang Heritage Hotel

Celebrate Thai New Year & cool down with Thailand's classic summer treat Khao Chae at Miss Siam restaurant. Enjoy the delicious sweetness of the chilled rice in jasmine-scented water accompanied by an array of savory traditional such as luk kapi (deep-fried shrimp paste balls), khai daeng khem tod (fried salted egg yolk), chai pow pad whan (stir-fried dry turnip), prik yuak sord sai (stuffed sweet peppers), hom daeng sod sai (stuffed shallots), moo wan (shredded sweet pork) and moo tod pla insee (fried pork with salted Spanish mackerel) and much more, served with carved vegetables, slices of green mango and cucumber. Finish your meal with a delectable dessert-choose from freshly made pastry with variety of homemade Thai desserts to compliment your taste buds.

All-you-can-eat khao chae and many more desserts at Miss Siam restaurant available at THB 450 net per person starts from 1 March to 30 April 2017 during 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Special 10% discount when guests share Khao Chae photos on their social media

For more information and to make reservations in advanced (strongly recommended), please contact 0 2217 0777 or e-mail info@huachanghotel.com or visit www.huachangheritagehotel.com