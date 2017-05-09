PIZZA NEPTUNE AT THE IVY RESTARANT

Bangkok--9 May--Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin

Don't miss out our homemade pizza of the month at The Ivy Restaurant, Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin.

Enjoy "Pizza NEPTUNE" fresh from the sea!. An authentic thin crust pizza crafted by our chef topped with our homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, vongole, prawns, squid, onion and pesto.

Pizza Neptune is priced at only THB 400 net.

Available daily at The Ivy restaurant and Ivy Lounge during 1 – 28 May 2017

for lunch 12-3pm and dinner 6-11pm.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call 032 421-777 or facebook.com/radissonbluhuahin