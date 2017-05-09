CHEESECAKE With Cherry Jelly, Crunchy Crunch and hot chocolate sauce

Bangkok--9 May--Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin

Don't miss out! The true taste of homemade cake on this May 2017.

The perfect combination of delicious Cheesecake, the base is Crunchy Crunch and topped with Cherry Jelly, hot chocolate sauce are such a wonderful refreshing taste.

Cheesecake and Cherry Jelly is a part of The Double C promotion, priced is just only THB 300 net per set (cake & a choice of your favourite coffee).

Available daily at all outlets during 1 – 28 May 2017.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call 032 421-777 or facebook.com/radissonbluhuahin