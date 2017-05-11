German White Asparagus at Fireplace Grill and Bar

General Press Releases Thursday May 11, 2017 16:29
Bangkok--11 May--InterContinental Bangkok
InterContinental Bangkok's signature restaurant Fireplace Grill and Bar has just launched the latest in their exciting seasonal series, a brand new German White Asparagus menu, from April 13 till May 31.

All the way from the land of sauerkraut and sausage, this highly sought after delicacy can now be found in a range of dishes produced by Executive Chef xxxxx and his team, providing a harmony of tastes and textures created from the very best ingredients. Menu highlights include Butter poached lobster with asparagus, and Black forest ham with asparagus, poached egg and hollandaise sauce, both of which are beautifully complemented with a variety of delicious sides.

Fifty-year-old Fireplace Grill and Bar, which its venerable history and esteemed reputation, remains unrivaled for superior grilled meats and outstanding seafood selections, complemented by a comprehensive wine list.

The German White Asparagus menu is available daily for lunch and dinner with menu items ranging from THB 480++ to THB1,200++.
For more information about this exciting promotion, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 5502 or visit: www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.

Latest Press Release

Amalfi Cuisine At Cape House

14 - 21 May 2017, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., No 43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, invites you to experience our exclusive 'Amalfi Cuisine'. The Amalfi coast is famed for its sun-drenched villages perched on high, its friendly, fun-loving people, including our...

Photo Release: Stiebel Eltron Sponsors Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC

Roland Hoehn, left, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron Asia, receives a Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC replica shirt from Monnathep Pornprapha, Chairman of Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC, to commemorate the start of Stiebel Eltron's sponsorship agreement with the...

Lobster Teppanyaki Experience

We are very pleasure to invite our new monthly promotion for all of the seafood lover with a Lobster teppanyaki. Our professional chef have design and create the menu that tasty and will make you mouthwatering from the beginning until the end. Lobster...

Meat Lovers Buffet Dinner at Espresso this May and June

InterContinental Bangkok's all-day dining restaurant Espresso has just launched its latest Meat Lovers' Buffet Dinner, transforming the week-day feast into a mighty meat celebration this May and June. Featuring Waygu beef and pork Kurobuta, the 'Meat...

Be a part of the intellectual heritage to experience the valuable handicraft at the 8th Identity of Siam

SACICT (SUPPORT Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (Public Organization)) invites Thai people and tourists to experience Thailand's the most valuable handcraft in the 8th Identity of Siam, which constantly organized in honor of His Majesty...

Related Topics

InterContinental Bangkok Fireplace Grill and Bar InterContinental NTERCONTINENTAL FIREPLACE GRILL White Asparagus Continental GRILL AND BAR Restaurant Fireplace