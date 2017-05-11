German White Asparagus at Fireplace Grill and BarGeneral Press Releases Thursday May 11, 2017 16:29
All the way from the land of sauerkraut and sausage, this highly sought after delicacy can now be found in a range of dishes produced by Executive Chef xxxxx and his team, providing a harmony of tastes and textures created from the very best ingredients. Menu highlights include Butter poached lobster with asparagus, and Black forest ham with asparagus, poached egg and hollandaise sauce, both of which are beautifully complemented with a variety of delicious sides.
Fifty-year-old Fireplace Grill and Bar, which its venerable history and esteemed reputation, remains unrivaled for superior grilled meats and outstanding seafood selections, complemented by a comprehensive wine list.
