German White Asparagus at Fireplace Grill and Bar

Bangkok--11 May--InterContinental Bangkok

InterContinental Bangkok's signature restaurant Fireplace Grill and Bar has just launched the latest in their exciting seasonal series, a brand new German White Asparagus menu, from April 13 till May 31.

All the way from the land of sauerkraut and sausage, this highly sought after delicacy can now be found in a range of dishes produced by Executive Chef xxxxx and his team, providing a harmony of tastes and textures created from the very best ingredients. Menu highlights include Butter poached lobster with asparagus, and Black forest ham with asparagus, poached egg and hollandaise sauce, both of which are beautifully complemented with a variety of delicious sides.

Fifty-year-old Fireplace Grill and Bar, which its venerable history and esteemed reputation, remains unrivaled for superior grilled meats and outstanding seafood selections, complemented by a comprehensive wine list.

The German White Asparagus menu is available daily for lunch and dinner with menu items ranging from THB 480++ to THB1,200++.

For more information about this exciting promotion, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 5502 or visit: www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.