Clay Pot Food Festival At Kameo House, Sriracha

Bangkok--11 May--Cape and Kantary Hotels Throughout the month of May, Tapestry Restaurant at Kameo House, Sriracha will present its Clay Pot Food Festival, a range of delectable dishes prepared with care and skill by our talented native chefs. More details are available from Kameo House, Siracha on: 038-314-100 or by visiting our website at:www.kameocollection.com

Latest Press Release

Amalfi Cuisine At Cape House 14 - 21 May 2017, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., No 43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, invites you to experience our exclusive 'Amalfi Cuisine'. The Amalfi coast is famed for its sun-drenched villages perched on high, its friendly, fun-loving people, including our...

Photo Release: Stiebel Eltron Sponsors Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC Roland Hoehn, left, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron Asia, receives a Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC replica shirt from Monnathep Pornprapha, Chairman of Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC, to commemorate the start of Stiebel Eltron's sponsorship agreement with the...

Lobster Teppanyaki Experience We are very pleasure to invite our new monthly promotion for all of the seafood lover with a Lobster teppanyaki. Our professional chef have design and create the menu that tasty and will make you mouthwatering from the beginning until the end. Lobster...

Meat Lovers Buffet Dinner at Espresso this May and June InterContinental Bangkok's all-day dining restaurant Espresso has just launched its latest Meat Lovers' Buffet Dinner, transforming the week-day feast into a mighty meat celebration this May and June. Featuring Waygu beef and pork Kurobuta, the 'Meat...

Be a part of the intellectual heritage to experience the valuable handicraft at the 8th Identity of Siam SACICT (SUPPORT Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (Public Organization)) invites Thai people and tourists to experience Thailand's the most valuable handcraft in the 8th Identity of Siam, which constantly organized in honor of His Majesty...

