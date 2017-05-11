China Strengthens Guizhou Tea Industry As a Key Pillar for Generating Income

Bangkok--11 May--Infoquest

Guizhou province, one of the largest tea production base in China, is enhancing its tea industry to become a key pillar of income generation, poverty alleviation and tourist destination. The excellent environment of large tea plantations, fertile land, high humidity, lack of sunshine and high altitude favour Guizhou's Meitan,Fenggang,Yuqing and other counties as a major tea production base in China.

Mr. Li Xie, county chief of Meitan,said 2017 is a critical year for supply side reform and platform laying in tea industry. The central government is aiming to bolster Guizhou's influence to incubate tea industrial integration and promote the standardized processing by encouraging the high level summit, competitions and activities in Meitan.

Guizhou Tea Expo 2017, a major summit for tea producers, distributors and purchasers, was recently held at the end of April 2017 to promote the tea industry. The event attracted major local and international tea traders as well as influential tea industry participants. Mr. Liu Shengyen, Vice President of Guizhou Tea Alliance, said that government subsidies and simplified process help local tea producers boost tea export volume and earn more revenue. Guizhou Tea Alliance members export 50 tons of tea leaves to South East Asia in 2016. Through government support, export forecast is projected at 150 tons.

"Meitan Cui Ya or Meitan green tea is a popular tea product for the domestic market thanks to its bright colour, sweet aftertaste and healthy ingredients. Black tea, on the other hand, is popular for export," Mr. Liu Shengyen said at the Guizhou Tea Expo 2017.

Tianba Village's tea industry in Fenggang is one of the major success stories under government policy. Ms. Zheng Xiaoxu, Manager of Farmer Cooperative in Fenggang, said the cooperation and training between local farmers, enterprises, and companies help local tea earn quality approval certification from the European Union (EU) in 2017. Tea plantations in the village adheres to a strict pesticide control policy. Tea farmers use sticky yellow cards to trap insects and use biological waste spray instead of pesticides.

Walnut Dam Village, located in Meitan county, is another successful pilot demonstration of the rural land transformation policy in China. Mr. Chen Tingmin, Secretary of Walnut Dam Village, said villagers and farmers enjoy robust harvests after the village adopted this policy 10 years ago. The total income of tea farmers rose from 5,ooo RMB per year to 16,ooo RMB per year. Improvements in the village infrastructure and the villagers' freedom to choose their own way of life are also part of the policy's success.

