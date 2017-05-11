TASTE BEYOND FLAVORS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN Flavors at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Bangkok--11 May--Renaissance Hotels

Set in the luxurious Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, the city' best-loved all-day dining venue Flavors will delight diners once again with its latest promotion "Flavors of the Mediterranean".

Every Friday and Saturday dinner throughout May and June, the hotel's international restaurant Flavors transforms into a playground for all seafood lovers featuring, to the venue's already renowned buffet spread, a tremendous range of Mediterranean-inspired cuisines. Diners can look forward to a scrumptious selection of grilled seafood like giant rock lobsters, tender calamari, beautiful fish skewers – all cooked to perfection and served with special sauces and condiments.

Next to it, continue to the mouthwatering section for a bountiful premium-quality carving and flavorful soup selections, not to mention a remarkable variety of uniquely delicious favorites such as Mussel au gratin, Seafood alla Marinara, Baked Atlantic brown crab in lobster sauce, and many more - all reminiscent of the enchanting coastal Mediterranean city.

Indulge your taste buds at the always packed "Flavors" all-day dining venue that offers ingredient-focused food and flavors assuring that guests emerge from this dramatic dining experience calling for an encore.

"Flavors of the Mediterranean"

Available for dinner every Friday and Saturday dinner throughout May and June 2017 – priced at Baht 2,100++ per person.

Find us on the M floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.

For more information or reservations, please call 0.2125.5010.