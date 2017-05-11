Opera, Wine and Food a Perfect Italian Journey Attico Restaurant to take guests on a twelve-week culinary tour around Italy

Opera, Wine and Food a Perfect Italian Journey Attico Restaurant to take guests on a twelve-week culinary tour around ItalyGeneral Press Releases Thursday May 11, 2017 16:41
From May 12th, 2017 onwards, Venues' Attico will take guests on a twelve-week epicurean voyage around Italy with its "Opera, Wine and Food… a Perfect Italian Journey" promotion, stopping in a different region every week and serving twelve of the country's lesser-known local specialties paired with exceptional wines.
Food lovers around the world agree that Italy has a uniquely rich and diverse heritage when it comes to culture, food and lifestyle. To share more of this legacy with guests, Chef Matteo Verini and his team at Attico Restaurant have decided to launch a one-of-its-kind gastronomic journey around Italy that will sweep guests off their feet and take them on an unforgettable trip to the heart of the Mediterranean.
For twelve weeks, Chef Matteo will highlight a different local favorite every seven days. This will give guests the rare opportunity to try dishes that are not commonly found in Italian restaurants outside of Italy. Each of these delicious courses will be paired with aromatic Italian wines to bring out the wonderful flavors of each of these remarkable foods.
The first regional pair that will be presented is Branzino Nella Creta (baked seabass in clay crust, cracked at the table) served with a crisp 2014 Chardonnay from Veneto. Located in northeastern Italy, this area is best known for its capital city, Venice. But apart from the city of canals, Veneto has many more historical and cultural sites few visitors know about. This includes Vicenza, a city famous for its amazing art shows as well as Verona, the home of Shakespeare's romantic drama Romeo and Juliet and the world's largest open-air opera festival.
Other featured menu items will include delights such as Anatra Brasata (slow-cooked Bresse duck with braised fennel and cherry jus) accompanied by a rich 2014 Pino Nero from Lombardia in week five and Brasato di Cinghiale e Polenta (braised wild boar shoulder and creamy polenta) with a 2014 Sangiovese from Tuscany in week seven. To complete the experience, twelve well-known arias that are many Italians' personal favorites will serenade guests during dinner and celebrate the country's deeply rooted love for the opera.
"Italy has a rich and diverse cultural heritage that has fascinated people around the world for a long time. By presenting twelve special dishes, paired with great wines and beautiful music in "Opera, Wine and Food… a Perfect Italian Journey", we want to share the meaning of Italian lifestyle in a new, deeper way and really make people feel like they are guests at a friend's home in Italy," says Attico Chef de Cuisine Matteo Verini.
