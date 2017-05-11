#MOM ME SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET AT ATELIER Celebrate International Mothers Day with Sunday brunch at Atelier restaurant, Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit

Want to make sure Mom knows you think the world of her? Treat her to Atelier's "Mom & Me" Sunday brunch buffet on Sunday, 14 May 2017. It's the perfect way for families to honour a very special lady.

Among brunch highlights will be seafood on ice with king crab, oyster, mussels and prawns, along with grilled specialities like Wagyu beef, lamb, sea bass, and prawns. The buffet's Chinese station, meanwhile, will be serving up tender Peking duck and suckling pig.

Atelier's wide-ranging international buffet likewise features many European and Asian hot dishes including pasta, roasted meats and Indian curries. Guests also savour foie gras, premium cheese selections in addition to salad bar and soups. Desserts include chocolate fountain, ice cream, cakes, crêpes and Thai desserts.

Kids' entertainment includes kids' corner, magician and balloon art.

"Mom & Me" Sunday brunch buffet is available on Sunday, 14 May 2017, served from 12.00 p.m. to 3.00 p.m. at THB 1,899++ per person including soft drinks. Special offer; all mothers dine for free* when accompanied with three paying adult guests, plus a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine and a 60-minute aromatherapy massage at The Antidot spa. Accor Plus members receive an additional 10% on-top discount. Selected credit cards holders are eligible for a special discount.

*Remark: This offer is not inconjuction with other offer.
Date: Sunday 14 May, 2017 , 12.00 pm. – 3.00 pm.
Price: THB 1,899++
Reservation: 02 204 4161
Website: www.pullmanbangkokgrandesukhumvit.com/offers

