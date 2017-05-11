Bangkok--11 May--Minor Hotels

Lobster Teppanyaki ExperienceAt Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

We are very pleasure to invite our new monthly promotion for all of the seafood lover with a Lobster teppanyaki. Our professional chef have design and create the menu that tasty and will make you mouthwatering from the beginning until the end.

Lobster Teppanyaki

Benihana Japanese Steakhouse serve variety type of the best quality Japanese food. But especially for this month. Our restaurant gladly and proudly to present you the new Lobster teppanyaki experience. Feature best quality lobster that import from Canada. To ensure that the customers will feel and have the best taste of the ingredients. Alongside with the "eatertainment" experience from our professional Chef to create the best taste for you and make you sit back and excite all along your meal. With a starting price at 2100++ per set. Serve 2 time for Lunch at 11.30 am – 2.30 pm and Dinner at 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm

For more information, please call +66 (0) 2476 0022 ext. 1416 or email riversidedining@anantara.com

Price is subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax